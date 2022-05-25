"He is the man"- 10-year wrestling veteran heaps praise on WWE star Bobby Lashley (Exclusive)

Former WWE wrestler Mahabali Shera shared his experience working with Bobby Lashley during the early days of his career.

The Indian-origin star stood across the ring from the All Mighty during their time in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA). Shera entered the TNA World Title Series in 2015 for the vacated World Heavyweight Championship. After advancing through the first few rounds, Shera lost to Lashley in the quarterfinals.

Speaking about the former WWE Champion on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Mahabali revealed that working with Lashley was one of the biggest opportunities of his life:

" I love Bobby Lashley. I have worked with him. I told him when I was starting that I [would] love to work with you one day because, you know, Bobby Lashley, he is The Man. He gave me an opportunity and that was the biggest opportunity of my life. It was exciting to work with Lashley. I was scared also. Honestly, I was scared, but it was fun." (11:32 to 12:09)

Mahabali Shera would like to work with WWE Legend Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle and Bobby Lashley are two of the biggest stars of the modern era. Besides being multiple-time champions in WWE, the two stars have also made a name for themselves in IMPACT Wrestling.

While Shera had the pleasure of sharing the ring with Bobby Lashley in TNA, he is yet to lock horns with the Olympic Gold Medalist.

During an exclusive interview with Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mahabali expressed his desire to work with Kurt Angle in the future

"I've never worked with Kurt Angle. That was emotional in many ways because he knows me. I didn't have the opportunity but I hope that one day I will have the chance to wrestle Kurt Angle" (24:15-24:40)

Kurt Angle wrestled in his last match at WrestleMania 35, where he took on Baron Corbin. The WWE legend has had an injury-ridden career and could be done with the squared circle as things stand.

