"It just didn't click with me" - Wrestling veteran hits out at Ricochet for SmackDown segment (Exclusive)

WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet recently criticized wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell for his mic skills.

As announced earlier, Ricochet was scheduled to defend his title against Jinder Mahal on SmackDown. Ahead of the match, Kayla Braxton caught up with The One and Only and asked him about his state of mind.

The champ said that although Jinder was mean and imposing, the latter could not match the former's abilities inside the squared circle. The high-flying superstar assured Kayla that he would retain the title.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell spoke about the Intercontinental Championship match. He mentioned that Ricochet is very talented when it comes to in-ring action, but his interview segments are just generic.

Here's what Mantell had to say:

"You know what I didn't like tonight though? I didn't like Ricochet's interview for some reason. It just didn't click with me. It's just generic. His in-ring stuff is flawless. It's almost too flawless. If it's anywhere close to a shoot, he wouldn't be hitting those things. I mean, it is beautiful to watch. It's an art form is what it is. But his interviews, I don't know who's writing it. He's delivering it, but he's much better in the ring than he is trying to do an interview. Let me say that." (from 1:13:59 - 1:15:03)

You can watch the full video here:

Ricochet defeated Jinder Mahal to retain the Intercontinental Championship

The champion kept his word to Kayla in his match against Jinder Mahal. The One and Only proved that he is a fighting champion as he beat the Modern Day Maharaja and the latter's associate Shanky.

After a few back-and-forth moments, the high-flyer hit an impressive Shooting Star Press on Mahal to retain the IC title. Prior to this, The One and Only successfully defended the championship against Los Lotharios in a triple threat match on April 1, 2022.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the champion. With so much momentum with him already, can he restore the glory days of the Intercontinental Championship? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by Angana Roy