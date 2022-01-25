Wrestling veteran hopes Enzo Amore returns at the WWE Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

Vince Russo would like Enzo Amore to participate in the 2022 Men’s WWE Royal Rumble match on January 29 as a surprise entrant.

Amore worked for Vince McMahon’s company between 2012 and 2018. The eccentric superstar performed in a tag team with Big Cass for four years before going on to win the Cruiserweight Championship twice.

Russo, a former head writer for WWE and WCW, spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone about Royal Rumble surprises. After mentioning Mick Foley as a possible participant, he added that he also hopes to see Amore enter the 30-man match this year:

“I’m always looking for that huge pop. Knowing the WWE, I just don’t know if they would do business with this individual. I would love to see – and I think it would be a huge pop – I would love to see Enzo in the Royal Rumble. If they hit that music, bro, they’d go nuts. But I don’t know if the WWE would go there,” said Russo.

Enzo Amore’s current wrestling status

WWE released Enzo Amore in January 2018 after the Phoenix Police Department confirmed he was being investigated over an alleged sexual assault. Amore denied all allegations, and the investigation was later dropped due to a lack of evidence.

Although the 35-year-old has not officially returned to WWE since his departure, he did briefly appear on television at Survivor Series 2018. Amore, who was not part of the show, caused disruption in the crowd and had to be removed from the arena.

The former WWE Superstar returned to wrestling in August 2019 under the name nZo. More recently, he and Bully Ray lost against Adam Scherr (f.k.a Braun Strowman) and Erick Redbeard (f.k.a. Erick Rowan) at a Northeast Wrestling event on Saturday.

