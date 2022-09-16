Wrestling veteran hopes WWE doesn't make a huge mistake with Roman Reigns and returning world champion (Exclusive)

Braun Strowman has laid waste to multiple superstars in his path since his return to WWE RAW a couple of weeks ago. He also took The Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) with powerbombs on SmackDown.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo discussed about Braun Strowman's return. Russo said that he hopes that Strowman hasn't been brought back as fodder for Roman Reigns, which in his eyes would be a major error.

The former WWE head writer stressed that the Monster Among Men needs to be built back up from ground zero:

"Is that why they're bringing him back? To feed him to Roman Reigns? I hope not, he's got to be rebuilt. He's got to be rebuilt from the ground up because you know how they work, you know the 50/50 booking. Bro, they have an opportunity to have a new start with this guy. He's got to be virgin pure in everything he does going forward but feeding him to Roman Reigns puts him right back where he was," said Vince. [5:30 to 6:10]

EC3 is a big fan of WWE's top faction The Bloodline

EC3, who was also a guest on this week's The Wrestling Outlaws, briefly spoke about the WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, who have held the titles for over a year at this point.

Former WWE and IMPACT star EC3 said that he was a big fan of not only The Usos, but also The Bloodline:

"They're so great. They're so cool. I love The Usos. The Bloodline's the best." [4:32 to 4:38]

What were your thoughts on Braun Strowman clashing with Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments below.

