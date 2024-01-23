Wrestling veteran irate after WWE missed out a huge opportunity on RAW involving Seth Rollins (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo felt Damian Priest should have cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins this week.

Rollins kicked off Monday Night RAW, addressing the fans about his knee injury. He mentioned that post-surgery, doctors advised him to stay out of the ring for three to four months, but he would go against their advice and walk into WrestleMania as the World Heavyweight Champion.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo felt that seeing the champ vulnerable, Damian Priest should have cashed in. He claimed that this was the perfect opportunity for Priest.

The wrestling veteran pointed out that if WWE had not removed the title from Rollins, they could have had the Judgment Day member cash in and let the title change hands.

"Well, think about it: why wouldn't Priest have cashed it in during the promo? [...] That's what I don't understand. If he's not gonna be stripped of the title like they used to do. If you didn't defend it in 30 days, you're stripped of the title. If he's not gonna be stripped of the title, and he's gonna have that thing for 10 weeks, why wouldn't Priest have cashed it in at the beginning of the show?" [From 9:50 onwards]

Damian Priest later faced Drew McIntyre in the main event of WWE RAW. However, he lost the encounter due to some distraction from R-Truth.

