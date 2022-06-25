"Charlotte Flair has done all there is to do"- Wrestling Veteran would like to see WWE elevate new talent (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell did not like the idea of Charlotte Flair returning to win the Money in the Bank ladder match and would like to see the company push newer talent.

The Money in the Bank ladder match will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The women's ladder match has had six confirmed participants so far, with Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Liv Morgan progressing from RAW, while Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans and Shotzi will represent the blue brand. The final two participants are yet to be announced.

Speaking about the high-stakes match on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stressed that The Queen has achieved everything in WWE and the company should look to build a new star:

"To me, I think they should work on getting another girl over. Charlotte Flair has done all there is to do and you still got time to get her that 16th title win. I would work on Lacey Evans or that [Raquel] Rodriguez girl, that's what I'd do." (from 43:22 to 43:40)

Charlotte Flair has been absent from WWE programming since WrestleMania backlash

The Queen was last seen inside the squared circle at the WrestleMania Backlash event, where she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey.

After the match, it was announced that Charlotte suffered a broken arm which was an angle to write her off TV programming as she requested time off for her wedding to AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

Charlotte Flair could be making her return to the blue brand soon as a listing for the August 12, 2022 SmackDown TV taping at the PNC Arena in Raleigh is promoting her for the show.

The Queen is also slated to be present at SummerSlam, though there is no word about her opponent. Could the 13-time Women's Champion shock the WWE universe and return at Money in the Bank? Only time will tell.

