Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell has shared his thoughts on Madcap Moss winning the Fatal 4-Way match on SmackDown this week for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship.

The three other competitors in the match were Rey Mysterio, Karrion Kross, and Santos Escobar. Gunther was in the skybox watching the bout alongside his allies Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

This was the main event match of the night. Moss emerged victorious after hitting former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio with a flying elbow drop in the ring.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell stated that he doesn't get why Madcap Moss was booked to win the bout, as nobody got over coming out of it.

"When I saw the finish that he won, that was - and it was on at the end of the show. I don't know who got up and applauded or felt good that he won the match. I don't get it. And Karrion Kross, you could seen his worth dropping by the socket, boom, boom, boom, boom. And by the time it was over, nobody got over. I don't even think Moss got over. But I don't know why they put it on at the end. I think I would've held that bunch for The Usos at the end," said Mantell. (37:47 – 38:59)

Will Madcap Moss dethrone Gunther to win his first Intercontinental Championship in WWE?

The Ring General has held the coveted I.C. title for nearly 300 days, and he has been unstoppable since capturing the gold.

He has successfully defended it against some of the biggest stars in the company, including Braun Strowman, Sheamus, Rey Mysterio, and Ricochet.

Madcap Moss has never held the title before, so it'll be interesting to see whether he will be the one to put an end to Gunther's dominant run as Intercontinental Champion when they collide for the title on SmackDown next week.

