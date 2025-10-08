Wrestling veteran makes bold claim about Michelle McCool's current position in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool stepped out of retirement and contributed to the industry without competing inside the ring. Meanwhile, Dutch Mantell thinks there's a reason behind McCool's current standing in the company, and she's not a fan of people pointing it out.

Ad

In 2010, Michelle McCool tied the knot with The Undertaker after the two spent time on the road as a couple. The multi-time WWE Women's Champion retired from professional wrestling and focused on her private life outside the industry with The Deadman.

Lately, McCool's resurgence in the industry became noticeable as she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, joined LFG as a coach, and became the co-host of Six Feet Under with The Undertaker. While she made her way to the top backstage, Mantell pointed out the glaring reason behind it.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran who has worked with The Undertaker for years, stated that Michelle McCool wouldn't be in the position that she's currently in if she weren't The Phenom's wife, and things would've been different.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

"I'll say this, I don't think she would get the gig if she weren't The Undertaker's wife. That's what I think," Mantell said. (From 36:25 to 36:37)

Ad

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool receives disturbing fan comments

Michelle McCool left in-ring competition for several years, but a certain section of the audience wasn't too keen on her relationship and eventual marriage to The Undertaker. Regardless of the fan hate, the two are happily married and have thrived together as a couple in the Stamford-based promotion.

A while back, McCool uploaded a post on Instagram where she showcased the reason behind why she doesn't allow her daughter to join any social media platform, as some fans, to this day, have been attacking her online and making disturbing comments about her.

Ad

The couple has been actively contributing backstage and on-screen, but the hate towards McCool and her choices continues as she becomes more prominent in the Stamford-based promotion.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More