Wrestling veteran makes bold claim about Michelle McCool's current position in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool stepped out of retirement and contributed to the industry without competing inside the ring. Meanwhile, Dutch Mantell thinks there's a reason behind McCool's current standing in the company, and she's not a fan of people pointing it out.
In 2010, Michelle McCool tied the knot with The Undertaker after the two spent time on the road as a couple. The multi-time WWE Women's Champion retired from professional wrestling and focused on her private life outside the industry with The Deadman.
Lately, McCool's resurgence in the industry became noticeable as she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, joined LFG as a coach, and became the co-host of Six Feet Under with The Undertaker. While she made her way to the top backstage, Mantell pointed out the glaring reason behind it.
Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran who has worked with The Undertaker for years, stated that Michelle McCool wouldn't be in the position that she's currently in if she weren't The Phenom's wife, and things would've been different.
"I'll say this, I don't think she would get the gig if she weren't The Undertaker's wife. That's what I think," Mantell said. (From 36:25 to 36:37)
WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool receives disturbing fan comments
Michelle McCool left in-ring competition for several years, but a certain section of the audience wasn't too keen on her relationship and eventual marriage to The Undertaker. Regardless of the fan hate, the two are happily married and have thrived together as a couple in the Stamford-based promotion.
A while back, McCool uploaded a post on Instagram where she showcased the reason behind why she doesn't allow her daughter to join any social media platform, as some fans, to this day, have been attacking her online and making disturbing comments about her.
The couple has been actively contributing backstage and on-screen, but the hate towards McCool and her choices continues as she becomes more prominent in the Stamford-based promotion.
