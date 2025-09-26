WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool reveals disturbing fan comments

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Sep 26, 2025 12:33 GMT
Michelle McCool at Hall of Fame! [Image credit: WWE.com]
Michelle McCool at Hall of Fame! [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool recently shared some disturbing comments from fans as she raised awareness about the negativity affecting her and the possibility of what can happen to her daughter as well if she joins any social media platform.

Michelle McCool has often been a target of hardcore fans who love The Undertaker, as she received a lot of hate from a certain section when she began dating The Phenom and eventually tied the knot with the wrestling legend in 2010, before retiring from in-ring competition.

The resentment from a certain section grew further when she joined her husband as a co-host on Six Feet Under with The Undertaker and also became a coach on LFG! season 2. Many disregarded her background in the industry and blamed it on the perks of marrying the legend.

Today, she uploaded a post on Instagram where she screenshotted several hate comments towards herself and her personal life with The Undertaker. Moreover, she tried to raise awareness and revealed why her daughter isn't on social media, as she could also be easily subjected to such comments based on her parents' background.

Who did WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool replace on The Undertaker's podcast?

A few years following his in-ring retirement, The Undertaker and his friend, Matt Lyda, started a podcast called Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway. The podcast became an instant hit amongst the wrestling audience, and many tuned in to hear The Deadman's take on today's wrestling and some wild stories from his past.

However, WWE quickly decided to capitalize on it and asked The Phenom to host the show under their banner and with a few sponsors on board. While the wrestling legend agreed, Matt wasn't picked for the show. Instead, the company decided to pair him up with his real-life wife and another industry veteran, Michelle McCool.

During an appearance on Maven Huffman's YouTube channel, Lyda explained his replacement and shared the conversation he had with The Deadman following the podcast's transition to the WWE. The two have no real-life issues following the split, and the company seemingly decided to add McCool, as she's a known face and one of the top stars of her era.

About the author
Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

