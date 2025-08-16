The Undertaker's real-life friend reacts after getting removed by WWE; Michelle McCool was involved

The Undertaker has become a regular face on WWE programming recently, through multiple avenues. He is a superstar panelist on LFG, alongside the likes of Booker T and Bubba Ray Dudley.

The Deadman also has his podcast, called Six Feet Under. It has been taken over by WWE, but not before being its own standalone show. Taker would speak with co-host Matt Lyda in every episode. The two of them are close friends in real life.

However, once the Stamford-based company brought the podcast in, Lyda was replaced by The Undertaker's wife, Michelle McCool. He recently appeared on former WWE star Maven Huffman's YouTube channel to speak about it. He mentioned that The Deadman wanted to talk to him about it after they shot a batch of episodes.

Lyda revealed that he had no clue WWE was taking over the podcast and was blindsided by the news. He then brought up his conversation with The Undertaker after that, stating that they remain close friends and there is no ill-will:

"He and I talked for a little bit more. I go outside with him, he's at his truck, he just looked at me and he goes, "We good?". I said, "Mark, we said something a long time ago. We were at a hotel here in Savannah, and we shook hands and said that if money ever comes in between us, we're gonna shut the whole thing down. We're gonna go to the woods and we're gonna go hunting, and we'll forget about all of it." And I was like, "Dude, there's nothing business-wise that on my end would ever come between you and I." It's a podcast, man," Lyda said. (14:13-14:17)

"Mark (Calaway) kept the show going probably six to eight months longer than he wanted to, if I was a betting man, because of me. He said yes to a lot of things that he probably would have said no to, to other people," he added. (14:54-15:08)

The Undertaker and Michelle McCool host Six Feet Under as part of WWE's growing podcast network. Cody Rhodes and Stephanie McMahon are among the others who also have podcasts within the company.

The Undertaker recently teased a WWE in-ring return

The Undertaker appeared on NXT a few weeks ago, following a backstage run-in between his LFG team and Trick Williams. The WWE Hall of Famer confronted the TNA World Champion and teased a match between the two. That is an unlikely prospect, given Taker's last match was over five years ago.

However, he did stand tall at the end of the segment, flooring Williams with a Chokeslam. It remains to be seen if The Undertaker will become a more regular character on either of the three brands. He had previously appeared on RAW's premiere on Netflix to pose with Rhea Ripley after she won the Women's World Championship.

