Wrestling veteran makes bold prediction about Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens (Exclusive)

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are among the most popular stars on the WWE roster. The Master Strategist has his own issues to take care of with Drew McIntyre. Meanwhile, Owens is embroiled in a heated feud with Cody Rhodes.

During a recent edition of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, Bill Apter was asked whether he thought Sami Zayn would ditch his friendship with Cody Rhodes and reunite with Kevin Owens on the Road to WWE WrestleMania 41. In response, the Hall of Fame journalist said:

"They've done so much with KO and Sami Zayn through the years already. Kind of. Freshen it up a bit here. And I think he's going to take Kevin Owens' side, maybe surprise everybody by costing Cody the ladder match. Oh, that would be something." [From 17:45 onwards]

Trending

WrestleVotes chimed in by saying he didn't know whether WWE would turn Zayn heel on the Road to WrestleMania 41, but the creative team could do so to book him in a marquee match on the card.

"You know, I could see it. I could see what Bill's saying. I don't know if it's the right time to turn Sami Zayn heel, but if that gets him a great placement on the WrestleMania card along with his buddy, I say why not?" [From 18:14 onwards]

Owens appeared on WWE RAW this past Monday to have a chat with his best friend. It remains to be seen if Zayn returns the favor by showing up on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Get the full episode of Live Q&A with Bill Apter and WrestleVotes on Backstage Pass. You can also unlock our exclusive content via YouTube membership.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Backstage Pass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback