Former WCW Senior Vice President Eric Bischoff recently stated why he infamously spoiled the viewership of Vince McMahon's RAW when the two men were rivals during the Monday Night Wars.

Mick Foley and The Rock squared off in a blockbuster main event on the January 4, 1999 edition of RAW, with The Corporation assisting The Rock and DX on Foley's side.

This was the turning point in Monday Night Wars for Vince McMahon's WWE. WCW commentator Tony Schiavone gave out the results of the main event and made the infamous "butts in seats" remark. This caused millions of viewers to switch from Nitro to RAW to see the beloved Mankind defeat The Rock for his first WWF championship.

During a conversation with a fan, wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff stated that he gave away the spoilers to eliminate any chance of surprises during the show. He added that the move was kind of Sun Tzu-ish, referencing the ancient Chinese writer of The Art of War.

"I sure did. I gave away spoilers for #WWERAW because I believed doing so would better position me to take their audience by eliminating any chance of a surprise. At it worked brilliantly. Kinda Sun Tzu'ish, huh? #83Weeks #StrictlyBusiness," Bischoff wrote.

Mick Foley is indebted to Eric Bischoff for trying to ruin Vince McMahon's RAW numbers

The Hardcore Legend won the WWE Championship three times, with his initial victory beginning on Monday Night RAW.

Despite the odds, Mick Foley eventually won with the help of Stone Cold, who intervened to take out The Brahma Bull with a Stunner. It was one of the most popular outcomes during the initial stages of Vince McMahon's RAW and resulted in a boost in viewership.

In another conversation with a fan on Twitter, the fan stated that Foley must be grateful to Bischoff for his decision to give away the results. Eric Bischoff mentioned that The Hardcore Legend never fails to mention how grateful he is every time they meet each other.

"He reminds me every time I see him," he wrote.

As DX carried the victorious Foley around the ring on their shoulders, it marked a new era in pro wrestling. While the tables didn't immediately turn in WWE's favor, it ultimately resulted in WCW going out of business and being bought out by Vince McMahon.

What do you think of Eric Bischoff's major spoiler two decades ago to slam Vince McMahon's viewership? Sound off in the comments section below.

