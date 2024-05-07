Wrestling veteran makes controversial "lunatic in his ear" comment about Vince McMahon (Exclusive) 

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels Micael Cole is one of the personalities who is happy to see Vince McMahon away from the company.

Ex-WWE employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit back in January, accusing former Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon of misconduct and sexual harassment. This forced the boss to resign from the TKO board of directors. He also issued a statement claiming the allegations were false and that he would defend his name.

On this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Russo felt that WWE has completely erased Vince McMahon from history under the new management. He claimed there was no mention nor respect for the former CEO.

"I use Michael Cole as the spokesperson. They just seem to have done and buried Vince McMahon. There is no mention of him, no respect; they are totally on to their own new thing."

The wrestling veteran also claimed that Micael Cole may be pleased with Vince's departure because the former boss was "a lunatic in their air" during commentary.

"I'm sure Michael Cole, more than anybody, is reveling in the fact that he no longer has that lunatic in his ear during every RAW because Vince was a lunatic in their ear. He was. I know he was. But he was the boss." [From 8:52 onwards]

You can watch the full video here:

Recently, Mr. McMahon liquidated his TKO shares. Even during broadcasts, he is not mentioned, and WWE has pivoted to usher in a new era.

It will be interesting to see if Mr. McMahon ever finds a mention in the coming months.

