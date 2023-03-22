Wrestling veteran names Brock Lesnar as the top male Wrestler of the Year (Exclusive)

Former WCW star Ice Train recently spoke about Brock Lesnar having a stellar 2022.

Lesnar started last year as the WWE Champion, winning the gold at the Day 1 Premium Live Event. After Roman Reigns' interference led to him losing the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble, he won the title once again at the Elimination Chamber. The Beast then went on to headline WrestleMania and SummerSlam. He put on some outstanding performances and segments all throughout the year.

In this week's episode of UnSKripted, Ice Train mentioned that he would have loved to pick Bron Breakker as the best male wrestler of the year for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. However, since the NXT Champion was not a part of the nominations, he chose Lesnar as the top male superstar of 2022.

"Well, I'm gonna have to throw my hombre, I'm gonna have to throw Bronson Steiner in there. That's my guy... [Out of the category], Brock Lesnar then. I will go with Brock Lesnar." [From 12:08 - 12:27]

Brock Lesnar will face Omos at WrestleMania 39

A few weeks back, the former Hurt Business manager MVP threw down a challenge to Lesnar on Monday Night Raw on behalf of Omos.

MVP sold the match as an opportunity to prove who is the one true beast in WWE. Lesnar accepted and planted MVP with an F5 for good measure. Last week, the two behemoths came face-to-face and The Nigerian Giant showed his strength when he threw The Beast out of the ring.

Omos and Brock Lesnar will once again confront each other on the go-home episode of RAW for an official weigh-in. It will be interesting to see who reigns supreme when the two stars collide at the Showcase of Immortals.

