Veteran journalist and Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter recently discussed Bron Breakker's title run in WWE. The 27-year-old star recently crossed the 100-day mark in his second reign as the Intercontinental Champion.

Breakker recently had a successful title defense against Sheamus at WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event. The star came back strongly after an initial assault from The Celtic Warrior to hit two Spears and retain the gold.

Bill Apter was the special guest on the latest edition of Smack Talk. The veteran journalist claimed Jacob Fatu could now work a huge program with Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship. He reasoned that The Dog of WWE has had a mixed run as champion and can pair well with The Samoan Werewolf. Apter also added that The Tribal Wolf would defeat Breakker and win the title.

"You know who I think he [Jacob Fatu] would be a good match [for]? Nobody's mentioned this but me at this point. The Intercontinental Title, him against Bron Breakker. Bron has got that belt. He's a strongish type of tough opponent, but I see he's weak in some of his matches. I think Jacob Fatu to come and win that belt just to get a belt on him," he said. [From 1:55 onwards]

Jacob Fatu has risen up the ranks in WWE at a breakneck pace. He is one of the most strongly booked stars in the company. It will be interesting to see if the new Bloodline member turns his attention to the Intercontinental Championship in the months leading up to WrestleMania 41.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

