Wrestling veteran opens up on WWE's fascination with Liv Morgan; claims she looks like a "Barbie doll"

Wrestling veteran and former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about the company pushing Liv Morgan since her return.

The 29-year-old star returned to the company during the Royal Rumble. Since then, she has been on the 'Liv Morgan Revenge Tour,' taking out any superstar that stands between her and the Women's World Championship. A couple of weeks ago, she brutally attacked Rhea Ripley backstage, leading to The Nightmare vacating her title due to an injury.

During a recent episode of the Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the veteran spoke about the company's fascination with Morgan. He felt none of the fans believed that she could be a credible threat to a dominant star like Rhea Ripley. Cornette was also unhappy with Ripley getting injured while doing the backstage angle with Liv.

"Whatever this godd*mn fascination they have with this Liv Morgan that anybody could buy that she's gonna be a bada*s or kick the sh*t out of anybody. She looks like a Barbie doll next to Rhea Ripley, looking like a goddess. And they gotta do an angle in the hallway, she's gotta run her shoulder into the wall and accidentally f*ck herself up." [From 01:39 to 02:01]

Vince Russo feels WWE is punishing Liv Morgan

Another former WWE employee, Vince Russo, recently discussed this week's episode of Monday Night RAW on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. He felt WWE management was not happy with The Nightmare getting injured, and they were probably punishing Liv Morgan for it.

"I gotta tell ya, I don't think they were gonna put the belt on Liv because she hurt Rhea Ripley. There's a little punishment involved. She put Rhea Ripley out in a backstage fight that should've never happened. I guarantee you bro, there were people up top that were not happy about that," Russo said.

Russo claimed there were backstage politics in play that led to Becky Lynch winning the Battle Royal at the expense of Liv this past Monday.

