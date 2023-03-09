Wrestling veteran points out the big issue with WWE bringing John Cena, Lita, and other legends before WrestleMania 39 (Exclusive)

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW featured legendary names, including John Cena, Edge, Trish Stratus, and Lita, on the Road To WrestleMania 39. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo has other thoughts in this regard.

Cena confronted Austin Theory and also challenged for the United States Championship. Lita, meanwhile, will be teaming up with Stratus and Becky Lynch for a match against Damage CTRL at The Show of Shows.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo discussed WWE bringing out their big guns in the lead-up to The Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, Russo also pointed out a major issue, claiming that WWE will return to square one after WrestleMania.

"Bro, I mean, it kind of was in a way, Chris. We're getting close to WrestleMania and they're rolling out all the big guns. I mean that's what we're talking about. You had Cena, you had Edge, you had Trish, you had Lita. You know, the only one that wasn't on the show was Brock."

Russo continued:

"But, you know, bro, I'm gonna say this and I feel like I wind up saying this every year. That's great, bro. And in the next three weeks, if you continue to have all these people on the show, it'll be great and then what happens the day after WrestleMania? We go right back to nobody who is over," added Vince Russo. [1:40 – 2:25]

Teddy Long recently discussed the segment between John Cena and Austin Theory

WWE veteran Teddy Long recently spoke about John Cena and Austin Theory confronting one another on RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Long explained why WWE booked Cena in such a manner against the reigning United States Champion. Long said:

"Here's the deal. John Cena; I don't know if he's a full-time guy or not. But we don't see him every Monday night. So Cena is going into WrestleMania. You've not been able to see John Cena every Monday night; so you gotta build him back up and get him ready for WrestleMania. So that's what I have seen there, with just a big build-up for Cena to get him ready for WrestleMania," he said.

WWE @WWE An incredibly emotional @JohnCena is here on #WWERaw and is taking it all in. An incredibly emotional @JohnCena is here on #WWERaw and is taking it all in. ❤️ https://t.co/7r0x2EFbsB

Cena will challenge Theory for the WWE United States Title at WrestleMania 39 and aim to win it again.

