"It was a great, great promo" - Wrestling Veteran showers praise on John Cena following WWE SmackDown (Exclusive)

Following the latest episode of SmackDown, former WWE manager and wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell reviewed the show on Smack Talk with Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino and Sid Pullar III.

Mantell praised John Cena for opening the show and delivering what many fans are saying to be one of the best promos in recent memory. Check out the entire episode below:

Mantell had the following to say about the segment as Reigns and Cena traded barbs back and forth with the latter getting more time on the mic.

"I think John Cena gave one of the greatest promos I've seen.", said Mantell. "Probably not the greatest I've seen but close to it and I think Reigns, by just standing there, got over more just by John Cena talking about him. It was a great, great promo. They had no physical action and I think if they did have physical action, it would have ruined the segment. I like that Cena was kind of 'shooting' on it. It was a 26-minute opening to the show and 26 minutes is hard to hold an audience, but watching it, after being in the business for so many years, it actually captivated me and they did it perfectly" Mantell added.

During the segment, Cena admitted that Roman Reigns was going to be a very tough challenge for him and would beat him up. However, all the 16-time World Champion needs is to keep The Tribal Cheif's shoulders down for three seconds and he'd set the record for the most World Championship wins in WWE.

Roman Reigns and John Cena are set to lock horns next week at WWE SummerSlam

Official Match Graphic for Roman Reigns vs. John Cena

After over a year of absence from WWE, John Cena returned to WWE at Money in the Bank moments after Roman Reigns had defeated Edge in the main event. The leader of the Cenation got into the ring with the WWE Universal Champion just before the show went off the air.

On the following episodes of WWE RAW and SmackDown, Cena laid out his challenge for the Universal Championship but Reigns turned him down. It was only after Cena signed a contract that was meant for Finn Balor, did he get a title opportunity.

What do you make of the John Cena and Roman Reigns promo on SmackDown? Who do you think will walk out of SummerSlam as the WWE Universal Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Arjun