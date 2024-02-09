Wrestling veteran praises Roman Reigns for securing a part-time WWE contract like Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns has dominated WWE for nearly four years, and The Tribal Chief is ready to face one of the biggest challenges of his career at WrestleMania XL. Meanwhile, a wrestling veteran praised the star for having a part-time schedule similar to Brock Lensar.

In 2023, Roman Reigns' appearance across both brands reduced drastically after The Tribal Chief slowly moved to a part-time schedule. Over the past years, his number of appearances and matches has gone down and other stars have started to replace him in the promotion.

Speaking on Keepin It 100, Konnan spoke about Roman Reigns' part-time schedule and praised the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for securing a contract similar to Brock Lesnar.

"I wouldn't call it genius, just smart. He saw Brock Lesnar do it, you know. Maybe, The Rock did it for a while, maybe Steve Austin ever do it?... Well, he's seen Brock do it, alright? And he was like well Brock [Lesnar] can get away with it, I can get away with it. You know, very smart." (From 1:30 to 1:55)

Earlier this year, Roman Reigns successfully defended his title at Royal Rumble 2024.

Rising WWE star wants a match against Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been at the top of his game since returning to the company during the Pandemic Era. He ditched his previous babyface gimmick and started The Bloodline as The Tribal Chief. He later unified the WWE and Universal Titles after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

Meanwhile, Trick Williams has been making waves on the developmental brand over the past year and even captured the North American Championship from Dominik Mysterio. Speaking to Denise Salcedo, Williams revealed that he wants a match with The Tribal Chief in the near future.

"I’m gonna go straight to the top. Long term, my goal is, I want to face off with Roman Reigns. He’s the best to do it right now, so if you not in it to face him, I don’t know what you’re doing."

He's currently feuding with Carmelo Hayes after NXT Vengeance Day 2024. It will be interesting to see when the star gets promoted to WWE's main roster.

