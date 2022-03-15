"Those things take a long time" - Wrestling veteran praises WWE for their incredible tribute for Scott Hall (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has given credit to WWE's incredible production team following the company's tribute to Scott Hall on this week's episode of RAW.
Hall passed away at the age of 63 after suffering three heart attacks. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer was subsequently put on life support and later taken off of it. On Monday night, the former nWo member passed away.
On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo described the work that goes into a tribute video. He noted that at times fans don't understand how difficult it is for the production team to sit through hours of footage as part of the process. Russo also gave credit to WWE for coming up with such a touching tribute.
"I don't think people really understand this, bro, when you're going through a vault of footage and to find the footage you want and to piece it together, the amount of time that they had to do this, that's incredible," said Russo. "They take it for granted because we see so much of it, those things take a long time. You gotta go through hours of footage, then you gotta log what you want, you gotta put it together, then you gotta get the music. Bro, kudos." [1:02:54 – 1:04:07]
The wrestling world poured in their tributes for Scott Hall
Following Scott Hall's passing, many members of the wrestling world shared their tributes to the legend. Superstars from WWE, AEW, and other promotions took to social media to share their messages.
Here are some of the reactions, including messages from Triple H, WWE star Alexa Bliss, AEW star Kenny Omega, and more:
Hall was arguably one of the most influential names in the professional wrestling industry. He is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, as he was inducted individually in 2014 and as a member of the New World Order in 2020.
