"Those things take a long time" - Wrestling veteran praises WWE for their incredible tribute for Scott Hall (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has given credit to WWE's incredible production team following the company's tribute to Scott Hall on this week's episode of RAW.

Hall passed away at the age of 63 after suffering three heart attacks. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer was subsequently put on life support and later taken off of it. On Monday night, the former nWo member passed away.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo described the work that goes into a tribute video. He noted that at times fans don't understand how difficult it is for the production team to sit through hours of footage as part of the process. Russo also gave credit to WWE for coming up with such a touching tribute.

"I don't think people really understand this, bro, when you're going through a vault of footage and to find the footage you want and to piece it together, the amount of time that they had to do this, that's incredible," said Russo. "They take it for granted because we see so much of it, those things take a long time. You gotta go through hours of footage, then you gotta log what you want, you gotta put it together, then you gotta get the music. Bro, kudos." [1:02:54 – 1:04:07]

The wrestling world poured in their tributes for Scott Hall

Following Scott Hall's passing, many members of the wrestling world shared their tributes to the legend. Superstars from WWE, AEW, and other promotions took to social media to share their messages.

Here are some of the reactions, including messages from Triple H, WWE star Alexa Bliss, AEW star Kenny Omega, and more:

Lexi Kaufman @AlexaBliss_WWE twitter.com/wwe/status/150… WWE @WWE WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away.



WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans. WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away.WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans. https://t.co/jgqL3WizOS This hurts my heart so much This hurts my heart so much 💔 twitter.com/wwe/status/150…

Kenny Omega @KennyOmegamanX He was the coolest when I’d watch him as Razer and just as cool when I’d met him 25 years later. Always meet your heroes if you can. Some turn out awesome like Scott. RIP He was the coolest when I’d watch him as Razer and just as cool when I’d met him 25 years later. Always meet your heroes if you can. Some turn out awesome like Scott. RIP

Nattie @NatbyNature So many prayers for Scott Hall and his family right now. The wrestling community is a very strong family and near or far, we have each others backs. Times like these are never easy but I do know there are so many incredible people waiting for you on the other side, ‘Bad Guy.’ So many prayers for Scott Hall and his family right now. The wrestling community is a very strong family and near or far, we have each others backs. Times like these are never easy but I do know there are so many incredible people waiting for you on the other side, ‘Bad Guy.’ 💜 https://t.co/KGTpWR44BR

Hall was arguably one of the most influential names in the professional wrestling industry. He is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, as he was inducted individually in 2014 and as a member of the New World Order in 2020.

