×
Create
Notifications

"Those things take a long time" - Wrestling veteran praises WWE for their incredible tribute for Scott Hall (Exclusive)

Scott Hall passed away at the age of 63
Scott Hall passed away at the age of 63
Soumik Datta
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Mar 15, 2022 07:27 PM IST
News

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has given credit to WWE's incredible production team following the company's tribute to Scott Hall on this week's episode of RAW.

Hall passed away at the age of 63 after suffering three heart attacks. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer was subsequently put on life support and later taken off of it. On Monday night, the former nWo member passed away.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo described the work that goes into a tribute video. He noted that at times fans don't understand how difficult it is for the production team to sit through hours of footage as part of the process. Russo also gave credit to WWE for coming up with such a touching tribute.

"I don't think people really understand this, bro, when you're going through a vault of footage and to find the footage you want and to piece it together, the amount of time that they had to do this, that's incredible," said Russo. "They take it for granted because we see so much of it, those things take a long time. You gotta go through hours of footage, then you gotta log what you want, you gotta put it together, then you gotta get the music. Bro, kudos." [1:02:54 – 1:04:07]

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW here:

The wrestling world poured in their tributes for Scott Hall

Following Scott Hall's passing, many members of the wrestling world shared their tributes to the legend. Superstars from WWE, AEW, and other promotions took to social media to share their messages.

Here are some of the reactions, including messages from Triple H, WWE star Alexa Bliss, AEW star Kenny Omega, and more:

This hurts my heart so much 💔 twitter.com/wwe/status/150…
I’m gutted…Lost a brotherI love you Scott!!I’ll see you down the road…#BuddySystem https://t.co/Qx2he0TetS
He was the coolest when I’d watch him as Razer and just as cool when I’d met him 25 years later. Always meet your heroes if you can. Some turn out awesome like Scott. RIP
So many prayers for Scott Hall and his family right now. The wrestling community is a very strong family and near or far, we have each others backs. Times like these are never easy but I do know there are so many incredible people waiting for you on the other side, ‘Bad Guy.’ 💜 https://t.co/KGTpWR44BR

Hall was arguably one of the most influential names in the professional wrestling industry. He is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, as he was inducted individually in 2014 and as a member of the New World Order in 2020.

Also Read Article Continues below

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW and provide a H/T to Sportskeeda.

Edited by Colin Tessier
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Did you like the Scott Hall tribute on WWE RAW?

Yes

No

57 votes so far

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी