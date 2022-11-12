Wrestling veteran proposes a new team up for Ronda Rousey with popular WWE Superstar (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently said that Ronda Rousey is the only major star in the SmackDown Women's division, and that the other women could benefit from working with her.

Rousey is a three-time Women's Champion and is currently the title holder on the blue brand. She captured the gold from Liv Morgan at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event last month. Since becoming the champ, The Baddest Woman on the Planet turned heel and joined forces with Shayna Baszler.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that WWE needed to make Rousey the biggest heel in the Women's division. He detailed that The Rowdy One could whine and complain about other stars, with fans trying to bring her down.

"That's what they need to be focusing on now. Take Ronda Rousey and put her in the ring like you would a single male heel and just her brag and bitch. A good heel is always the ultimate victim. Let's say Ronda, everybody is working to knock her off her pedestal. She knew the WWE women would do that or the fans would do that." [29:26 - 29:55]

Mantell suggested that WWE could also try pairing Lacey Evans with Shayna and Ronda.

"You could almost have Rousey and Lacey kinda team up... You could still put Lacey kinda next to her somehow. And then when you want to do something, there's a lot of ways to do it. But I'd like to see Lacey and Ronda." [30:38 - 31:08]

You can watch the full show here:

You can catch the full results of SmackDown here.

Shotzi will challenge Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series

This week on SmackDown, Lacey Evans, Xia Lee, Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, Raquel Rodriguez, and Shotzi clashed in a six-pack challenge to determine the number-one contender for the SmackDown Women's title.

All six women gave it their all in the bid to become the next challenger. Shotzi and Lacey were the last two women in the ring during the final stages of the match. The 30-year-old star planted Evans with the Never Wake Up for the win.

After the match, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler caught up with Shotzi backstage. Baszler knocked her out with a sleeper hold, sending a message to the challenger that she was in the fight of her life against Ronda Rousey.

Are you excited for Survivor Series? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and give credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes