"Why does Owens care" - Wrestling veteran questions WWE's booking of Kevin Owens after match against Stone Cold (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has questioned WWE's booking of Kevin Owens in the aftermath of WrestleMania 38.

At this year's Show of Shows, Owens faced Stone Cold Steve Austin in the latter's first match in 19 years. However, following a historic match against The Texas Rattlesnake at The Grandest Stage of Them All, Owens was interrupted on the RAW after Wrestlemania by Ezekiel.

The former WWE Universal Champion is obsessed with revealing the real identity of Ezekiel. He is determined to prove that the newly debuted superstar is not Elias' brother but the Drifter himself.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo questioned why Owens seemed so obsessed with exposing Ezekiel and the reasoning behind it.

"Bro, why does Owens care? We just finished up with [Stone Cold Steve] Austin and now you're obsessed as to whether or not this is Elias, why? There's got to be a reason why? Otherwise, why do you care? Why would Owens give a c**p if this is really Elias?" [25:40 – 26:10]

Vince Russo claimed that Kevin Owens needs to complain to Vince McMahon

In continuation of the same conversation on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that a match against Stone Cold Steve Austin was supposed to elevate Kevin Owens.

Russo added that Owens needs to question Vince McMahon with regards to his booking.

"Coming off of Austin, which is supposed to elevate him. Think of that, bro. That's supposed to elevate him. But Chris, after that angle with Owens, with, he got the Austin rub, aren't you questioning this? Aren't you waiting outside Vince McMahon's door and saying, 'Vince, I just got the rub of a lifetime. Why are you taking me ten rungs down? Why?'," Russo said. [42:00 - 43:30]

WWE @WWE



will put Ezekiel through a lie detector test! NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw @FightOwensFight will put Ezekiel through a lie detector test! NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw@FightOwensFight will put Ezekiel through a lie detector test! https://t.co/GSs1gObGbo

Kevin Owens has asked Ezekiel to take a lie detector test next week on WWE RAW. The former Universal Champion questioned Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville's leadership on the red brand and demanded that Ezekiel be put through a lie detector.

