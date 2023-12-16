Wrestling veteran raises concerns over Randy Orton's "dangerous" spot on SmackDown (Exclusive)

The legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter feels that Randy Orton should avoid dangerous spots in the ring at this point in his career.

The Viper was out of action for 18 months due to a back injury. His last match was in May 2022, after which he was written off of TV to tend to his back issues. He returned at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 and then became a member of the SmackDown roster.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk podcast, Apter spoke about a specific spot where Randy Orton landed hard on his back and neck. The legendary wrestling journalist felt that it was not a good idea for The Viper to take any dangerous bumps that might aggravate his injuries once again.

"With Randy Orton being out for those 18 months, that spot that he did where he lied back and waited for Uso [Jimmy] to come and Summersault on him and all, how dangerous a move for someone whose neck, you know, was in that type of shape and to just go ahead and do that? We saw him kinda move his neck out of the way. But man, that's kinda dangerous for a guy that just came back from an injury from that area to say 'it's okay to do something like that.' Didn't you think so?" Bill Apter said. [10:09 - 10:49]

Randy Orton made it clear this week on SmackDown that he was gunning for Roman Reigns. It will be interesting to see how The Legend Killer can finally get a match against The Tribal Chief.

