Wrestling veteran responds to claims about CM Punk being booked badly in WWE 

A Wrestling veteran recently talked about the claims of CM Punk not being booked well on WWE TV.

The veteran in question is Konnan. The Best in the World came back to WWE during last year's Survivor Series in Chicago. Since then, Punk has made some TV appearances but has not competed in any matches on television. However, The Straightedge Superstar did get into the ring for a couple of matches against Dominik Mysterio during the company's Holiday Tour in December.

In a recent clip from Keepin' It 100, Konnan mentioned that Punk has been wrestling for well over two decades, and that has taken a toll on his body. The veteran wrestler pointed out that the former World Champion even suffered two major injuries during his AEW run. Konnan believes that WWE keeping Punk's schedule light in the first few months of his latest run in the company was fine.

"He's in his mid-40s. He's probably been wrestling 25 years. He hadn't wrestled in 6-7 years when he was doing UFC. Thought he was rusty, came back, got hurt twice, like major injuries. Yeah, let him get into his rhythm." [From 01:00 to 01:20]

Check out the entire video here:

CM Punk will be at the Elimination Chamber

The Best in the World will be making the trip to Australia for the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Earlier this week, Sunday Times broke the news that CM Punk is the latest superstar to be announced for the major event.

However, it is not clear whether Punk will be competing in a match during the event. CM Punk is scheduled to compete in the 30-man Royal Rumble event later this month and is one of the favorites to win the matchup.

Expand Tweet

The Elimination Chamber PLE is scheduled for February 24 at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia.

Are you excited to see Punk back in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Keepin' it 100 and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here