"His wrestling style was really crazy" - Wrestling veteran reveals surprising details of backstage interaction with Sami Zayn (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter has revealed the details of a backstage interaction with WWE Superstar Sami Zayn which occurred a few years ago.

Zayn was involved in a segment with Johnny Knoxville on this week's episode of SmackDown. The Hollywood actor threw the former Intercontinental Champion over the top rope in a preview of the Royal Rumble.

During the recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s SmackTalk, Bill Apter told an unknown story about Zayn. The wrestling veteran revealed that he praised the former NXT Champion for his crazy in-ring style and jokingly labeled him as "In-Zayn".

"So I’m gonna tell you something about Sami Zayn that none of you know,'' said Apter. ''Many years ago, when I used to go backstage of the shows, I used to tell him how crazy the way he wrestled was. So I said jokingly, you know what they should call you Sami In-Zayn."

During the conversation, Zayn seemingly found the term quite amusing and the name "In-Zayn" may be something that has stuck with the current SmackDown star.

"And he said, ‘hey, that’s pretty good.’ This is years ago. So maybe, something I said, stuck with him and that’s fine, I mean, I’m delighted if that’s the way it happened. But I set him, his wrestling style was really crazy and it’s very insane, if you’re called Sami In-Zayn and turning into a bad guy,” continued Apter.

Sami Zayn recently re-signed with WWE and will now look forward to the Royal Rumble

As per reports from Fightful, Sami Zayn recently re-signed with WWE. The new contract is reportedly a 'multi-year deal' for the two-time Intercontinental Champion.

As things stand, Zayn is now looking forward to participating in the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

A monumental win for Zayn in St. Louis, Missouri, would mean that the former NXT Champion would get a chance to compete for either the WWE Championship or the Universal Championship at this year's WrestleMania. However, the task of overcoming 29 other superstars will certainly not be an easy one.

