Wrestling veteran's bold prediction for John Cena's upcoming clash: "It's gonna be one of his toughest matches" (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about John Cena's next match. The star has a few dates remaining left on his retirement tour.

Cena is in the final leg of his retirement tour. During the last few months, the legendary wrestler turned heel, won the Elimination Chamber, headlined WrestleMania, won the elusive 17th World Championship and then turned babyface again. He had some stellar matches against the likes of Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, CM Punk, and Logan Paul. He is coming to Crown Jewel off the back of a brutal beatdown from Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza. He is now scheduled to face AJ Styles at the upcoming PLE in a match that was demanded by the fans.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter detailed that it would be a great matchup. He felt both stars would put their in-ring skills on display. He predicted that Cena would probably edge out Styles in this encounter. The journalist believed that the loss wouldn't derails Styles' momentum and he would look strong despite coming up short against John.

"Yeah, it's gonna be a great match. Both of them are gonna be able to display their actually prowrestling stuff in the ring. John Cena is gonna win this one, I believe. But it's gonna be one of his toughest matches. And AJ in losing, will not lose any credibility," Bill said.

AJ Styles and John Cena have collided in three singles matches in the past. The Phenomenal One got the win at Money in the Bank and SummerSlam back in 2016. However, Cena picked up the victory at the Royal Rumble 2017 in a five-star classic to win his 16th World Championship.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top during this encounter.

