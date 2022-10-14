Wrestling veteran says 45-year-old RAW star isn't on the same level as The Bloodline right now (Exclusive)

The Bloodline are the undisputed stars of WWE right now. Nobody is at their level, and Roman Reigns has been leading the faction for close to two years. Former WWE writer Vince Russo said that two-time World Champion AJ Styles isn't on the same level as them right now.

Russo spoke to Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo about the involvement of The Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames. They discussed a WarGames match involving Reigns' faction and spoke about a possible babyface team to combat them.

Vince Russo named Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley as the first two picks he would have for a WWE "All-Star" team to face Reigns' faction:

"There are five guys on the team? Say for argument's sake, The Bloodline are going to take on the WWE All-Star Team. We need five guys. Can we even name those guys? The first two names that come to mind for me immediately would be [Bobby] Lashley and Drew [McIntyre]." (5:57-6:22)

When Chris Featherstone mentioned AJ Styles, Russo questioned whether the 45-year-old star was even on the level of the Bloodline and implied that he isn't right now:

"Is AJ [Styles] even on that level right now bro? Is he even at that level right now?" (6:28-6:37)

You can watch the full video below:

Vince Russo gave his pick for the All-Star team to face The Bloodline

As the discussion went on, Vince Russo would name his full pick to face the top faction at Survivor Series 2022.

He named Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Brock Lesnar, and Goldberg. While four of the names make perfect sense, Matt Riddle's name was a somewhat surprising addition:

"Can I tell you who the team would have to be? And one guy I'm throwing in there who's on the fringe. This is who the All-Star team would have to be - Lashley, McIntyre, Brock [Lesnar] and Goldberg. And the only guy I'd put on the fringe there would be [Matt] Riddle." (6:40-7:05)

Riddle has certainly been on the rise in WWE and has gotten involved with Roman Reigns and his faction, being one of the superstars whom he beat to retain the Undisputed Universal Championship.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes