Former WWE manager Jim Cornette has weighed in on the contract signing segment between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns on SmackDown last week.

The Prizefighter and The Tribal Chief are currently set to collide at the Royal Rumble premium live event this Saturday for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. They had a contract signing on the blue brand to make the bout official. However, things didn't go as planned as KO attacked The Bloodline and signed on the dotted line before escaping the ring.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the 61-year-old WWE veteran expressed that Kevin Owens single-handedly beat up the entire Bloodline like he was Stone Cold Steve Austin.

"Owens grabbed Solo with one hand while Owens is on the apron. Solo's in the ring and suddenly this fireplug of a Samoan just flies over the top rope and out. But Owens is in and kicks Roman, gives him a stunner before Roman ever sees him coming. And then he beats up Solo and The Usos, I'm like my God, it's Stone Cold Steve Austin!" said Cornette. (0:40-1:01)

Cornette added that it was preposterous, but he understands that WWE wants to sell tickets to the event.

"Kevin Owens beats up three full-blooded Samoans and then comes back in and hits a Pop-up Powerbomb on Roman Reigns through the table that's set up in the ring. Again, it's preposterous because it's Owens, and his gimmick is not exactly Ken Shamrock, the world's most dangerous man. But I agree they've got a title match and they've got a big pay-per-view and they've got to get some interest in this," he added. (1:03-1:32)

Kevin Owens vowed that he would dethrone Roman Reigns on WWE RAW XXX

Many superstars over the past two years have tried to take out The Tribal Chief, but none of them have been successful. This includes John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Goldberg.

On RAW XXX, Kevin Owens hit The Miz with a Stunner in the ring before declaring that he would beat Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble or die trying.

KO will have to overcome The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn, as they will all be on The Head of the Table's corner at the event.

