Wrestling veteran says popular SmackDown duo should never "in a million years" beat The Usos (Exclusive)

The Usos have dominated the WWE Tag Team division for years now, but their current Tag Team Title reign has put them in unchartered territory. With their upcoming challenge on SmackDown, wrestling veteran Vince Russo doesn't think The Usos should not be defeated in their upcoming title defense.

As you may know, the Tag Team Championships have been separated despite being unified less than a year ago. Jimmy and Jey Uso defended the RAW Tag Team Titles against The Judgment Day, and are set to defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against the popular duo of Ricochet and Braun Strowman - a match set to take place on the 10th February edition of the blue brand.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo told EC3 and Dr. Chris Featherstone that two singles competitors like Braun Strowman and Ricochet shouldn't beat an established team like The Usos:

"No, if this was an up-and-coming team, bro, two singles wrestlers that come together should never in a million years beat an established tag team, especially if they're brothers. It should never happen. This should have to be a tag team that was a tag team from the start, a traditional tag team, win, win, win, win, win up the ladder. I don't think you should take two singles competitors." (1:18-1:54)

While Russo believes that Ricochet is a good guy, he questioned how over he is with WWE fans while also not being convinced of Braun Strowman's credibility at the moment.

"Bro, let's be honest, Ricochet is a good guy. I met him one time in Lucha Underground. But has he ever been over? You're going take a guy that's never been over and Braun Strowman, who's been up and down, put them together, put them against The Usos, a brother team that's been together for years, put them over and hope that they get over as a tag team? These are not the guys I'd be putting over." (1:55-2:21)

Will The Usos complete 600 days as Tag Team Champions?

As of this writing, The Usos are close to completing 600 days as the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. This is the longest tag team title reign in WWE history, and they are only 29 days away from completing that feat. If they enter WrestleMania 39 as Tag Team Champions, which everyone expects them to, then they will have completed 622 days with the titles.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are rumored to be teaming up to face Jimmy and Jey Uso. But given Jey Uso's position in the incredible storyline with Sami Zayn, everyone is curious as to how things will play out.

