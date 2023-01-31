Former WWE writer Vince Russo has commented on which opponent he thinks is better suited for Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39.

The Eradicator outlasted 29 other women to win the Rumble match, and is guaranteed a title opportunity at The Show of Shows. She made history by becoming the first female star to win from the #1 spot. On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, she chose SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair as her opponent.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was asked which is the bigger and more WrestleMania-worthy match for Rhea Ripley between facing Charlotte Flair and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. He responded by saying:

"To me bro, again, if I'm writing, I'm building off of the loss to Charlotte three years ago. If they really could build that story the right way, that story would be more worthwhile to me. But I don't think they're gonna build it the right way and if they don't, doing [Rhea Ripley vs. Beth Phoenix ] is more of a marquee match," said Russo. (46:10-46:30)

Rhea Ripley wants redemption against Charlotte Flair for what happened at WrestleMania 36

The Eradictator and The Queen had their first match against each other at WrestleMania 36 after the latter won the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble match. She went on to dethrone The Judgment Day member at The Showcase of the Immortals to win the NXT Championship.

Speaking at the Royal Rumble Post-Show Press Conference, Rhea Ripley stated that she has history with Charlotte Flair, and she wants it to come full circle at WrestleMania 39.

[Charlotte] holds the SmackDown Women's Championship. So if I were to choose her, I can not only beat her for the first time ever in a singles match, which is something that I really, really want to do, but I also become a Grand Slam champion if I do... I have stepped in the ring with [her] at WrestleMania before and I lost my [NXT] championship. But I want my redemption at the same time," said Ripley.

If The Eradicator captures the SmackDown Women's Title, she will have to move to the blue brand, which means she could be separated from Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio.

Do you think Rhea Ripley made the right choice? Sound off in the comments section below!

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes