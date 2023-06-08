Wrestling veteran says Roman Reigns could make a controversial decision if he wins Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Title (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion who has been the mainstay of SmackDown, leaving RAW without a world champion. This recently changed as Seth Rollins filled that spot by becoming the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion of the red brand. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo said that Reigns could make a controversial decision if he wins Rollins' title too.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo spoke to Dr. Chris Featherstone about the newly introduced World Heavyweight Championship and how Roman Reigns fits into it all.

Russo said that if it were up to him, he would have let Roman Reigns compete and win the World Heavyweight Championship and unify the titles again:

"I would do something as crazy as this - let Roman [Reigns] compete for it. Let Roman win it, then let him say 'Bro, I ain't walking around with three belts, I have to go through airports'. And like the old days, 'I'm going to literally melt all the gold together and we're going to have one belt because I cannot be carrying three belts around with me.' I would do something like that and whatever the name is going to be and do something from there. That's the thing, it's illogical, you know it's illogical and that it makes no sense, but the WWE Universe will buy anything," he said. (8:42-9:35)

Vince Russo feels Seth Rollins is having to take a back seat to Roman Reigns

Earlier on the show, Vince Russo also admitted that he feels WWE is doing a disservice to Seth Rollins and he feels The Visionary is a secondary champion compared to the Tribal Chief:

"It absolutely does to me. It does because it honestly feels like 'We can't take these titles off Roman [Reigns] so we're just going to create another title.' I don't know how we could feel any different to anybody else. That's basically what they did. And it has nothing to do with Seth [Rollins]. Whoever is the champion, I would feel the same way. To me, that was the premise, which means this champion isn't good enough to beat Roman?" he said. (1:06-1:49)

