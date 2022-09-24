"Might help him save face" - Wrestling veteran says Tony Khan should hire Vince McMahon after CM Punk's controversial backstage brawl in AEW (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently suggested that Tony Khan should hire Vince McMahon to investigate the backstage brawl between CM Punk and The Elite.

Following Punk's controversial comments at the post-All Out media scrum, reports suggested that the now-former AEW World Champion came to blows with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo claimed that McMahon has witnessed numerous backstage fights over the years. He added that Tony Khan should hire McMahon as he is the perfect individual to investigate what underwent behind the scenes in AEW.

"I got a better job for Vince McMahon, this is what I want to see. I think [Tony] Khan should hire McMahon to investigate that backstage brawl. Who would know better than Vince McMahon? How many of these things Vince went through? Backstage fights, how they were started, and who was guilty. I would put [Vince] McMahon on that bro. That might help him save face," said Russo. [2:57-3:27]

McMahon announced his in July this year. As per recent reports, the long-term WWE CEO/Chairman could be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame at WrestleMania 39.

McMahon announced his in July this year. As per recent reports, the long-term WWE CEO/Chairman could be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame at WrestleMania 39.

