Wrestling veteran says top RAW faction will help Brock Lesnar defeat Cody Rhodes at Backlash 2023 (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes is all set for one of the biggest matches of his career as he faces Brock Lesnar in what is expected to be the main event of Backlash 2023. Wrestling veteran Bill Apter not only believes that The Beast Incarnate will win, but he will get help from a top faction in doing so.

Cody Rhodes was the second overall pick in the WWE Draft - where Monday Night RAW retained him. His opponent at Backlash 2023, Brock Lesnar, was declared a free agent.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter previewed the upcoming Backlash event alongside co-host Mac Davis and former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long.

The wrestling veteran does not believe Brock Lesnar will lose.

“I think Brock Lesnar cannot and will not lose. I think he is going to put his suplexes on Cody. I think this is not the end of the story, so to say, that Cody wants to get back to the championship."

He stated that he thinks The Judgment Day, and specifically Finn Balor, will cost Cody Rhodes the match even if he comes close to winning:

"But I think part of this is going to involve Finn Balor and some of the other Judgment Day costing Cody the win, even though Brock Lesnar may be almost beaten. I think because he turned down the Judgment Day and their offer to join them, I think the Judgment Day will make this miserable for Cody Rhodes and it's gonna cost him the match,” Apter noted. (13:18 – 14:03)

Will WWE ultimately shun Cody Rhodes from becoming the World Heavyweight Champion?

Now that it is confirmed that the World Heavyweight Championship will be exclusive to the RAW brand, Cody Rhodes is instantly one of the top predictions to become the first champion of the lineage.

The only issue is that if he wins, many will instantly call it the "unable to beat Roman Reigns championship," which, in storyline terms, makes sense as it would merely be a consolation/secondary prize for The American Nightmare.

Not that the World Heavyweight Title is instantly devalued, but one can't deny that the entire Undisputed WWE Universal Championship situation has been badly handled since early 2022.

Either way, if the rumors are true about the promotion wanting to run back Roman vs. Cody at WrestleMania 40, then it's perhaps best that they avoid making him the World Heavyweight Champion.

