Wrestling veteran says WWE fans will have to choose between Cody Rhodes and controversial star after Royal Rumble 2023 (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes is expected by many fans to return on time for the 2023 Royal Rumble match. If he returns, it could be like Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) in 2014 where fans won't accept any other winner. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo thinks that WWE fans will have to choose between Cody Rhodes and another top star.

The top star in question is none other than 8-time world champion CM Punk. Punk has become a controversial figure in the wrestling world thanks to his alleged actions in the infamous "Brawl Out" incident a few months ago. Tony Khan's silence on the matter has been deafening, with most fans believing that the incident will mark the end of Punk's AEW career. This leaves the door open for a potentially shocking WWE return.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo pitched the idea of Cody Rhodes and CM Punk having a tie at the Royal Rumble. As for who the babyface and heel will be, the ex-WWE writer thinks that fans will have to choose and decide themselves:

"Here's the beautiful thing about it. If I know we're going from the Royal Rumble and they're [CM Punk and Cody Rhodes] are having the number one contender's match at WrestleMania, what I'm doing is I'm organically letting the crowd decide who the heel and babyface is. And as we see it going in a certain direction, then we start rolling with it, but I would be open either way, but I would make them listen to the people and once they get a feel, start pointing it in that direction." (3:24-3:59)

Russo also believed that a CM Punk-Cody Rhodes feud would have shoot promos:

"No, I think they cut shoot promos about how they really feel and let people start deciding who they're going to get behind." (4:05-4:17)

You can watch the full video below:

Cody Rhodes on how his physical therapy is going

It hasn't been an easy road to recovery for The American Nightmare, who suffered a devastating pectoral tear right before Hell in a Cell in June 2022. While the projected recovery period has been stated as 9 months, this is believed to be an exaggerated figure. However, things haven't been all smooth for Rhodes.

Rhodes gave an update on Twitter about how his physical therapy and the road to recovery have been for him:

“How’s pt going?” It’s fn’ awful. Everyday we dig into the muscle, then I scream, half the time I spot a tear flowing. It’s a near impossible task getting a bodypart that had been shredded to 100%…or Hell even 90%. But on the worst of days I have the best reason to not tap out," tweeted Rhodes.

Would you cheer for Cody Rhodes or CM Punk? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

