Former writer Vince Russo thinks Logan Paul might be taking home a handsome amount for his upcoming bout against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

The Tribal Chief's ongoing feud with the YouTube sensation has been one of the company's most divisive ones in recent memory. Many fans have criticized the promotion for booking Logan Paul to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Title despite wrestling just two matches.

However, a few others are optimistic that Logan would prove his detractors wrong coming Saturday.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo opened up about the upcoming Crown Jewel match. He wondered just how much money Logan Paul was taking home for a clash he was certain to lose.

"Logan Paul has made himself millions and millions of dollars. Been very successful in Boxing, obviously in social media. I just wonder how much they pay this guy because there are a couple of things. Number one, he might really love this thing. Because I think they might have to pay this guy a lot of money to go to Saudi and do the job for Reigns. Like, that doesn't help his brand," said Vince Russo.

Russo added that The Maverick might be a "mark" for the wrestling business, which is why he agreed to compete in a predictable match with The Tribal Chief

"So, I think it might be a combination of what the payday is, and this guy might truly be a mark for the business, and I think he just really enjoys doing it." (25:22 - 26:11)

Vince Russo on WWE needing Logan Paul

Furthermore, Russo went as far as to say that more than Logan Paul wanting to work with WWE, it's the way around since he's a reputed mainstream face.

"I would think, at this point, WWE needs Logan Paul more than Logan Paul needs WWE," added Russo. (26:29 - 26:38)

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe 𝙄𝙛 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙨 𝙬𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙬𝙤𝙣 𝙤𝙣 𝙥𝙖𝙥𝙚𝙧...



Truth is, we all know anything can happen in a WWE ring



All it takes is one clean strike from 𝙄𝙛 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙨 𝙬𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙬𝙤𝙣 𝙤𝙣 𝙥𝙖𝙥𝙚𝙧...Truth is, we all know anything can happen in a WWE ringAll it takes is one clean strike from @LoganPaul to turn @WWERomanReigns ' world upside down. 💭 𝙄𝙛 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙨 𝙬𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙬𝙤𝙣 𝙤𝙣 𝙥𝙖𝙥𝙚𝙧...Truth is, we all know anything can happen in a WWE ring 😏All it takes is one clean strike from @LoganPaul to turn @WWERomanReigns' world upside down. https://t.co/IPQ6lZTPh3

Whatever the outcome at Crown Jewel, it's safe to assume Logan Paul is here to stay, considering just how quickly he has learned the ropes. Fans can expect him to give Roman Reigns a tough fight without going down quickly.

