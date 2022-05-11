Wrestling Veteran shares possible reason for Roman Reigns' reported WWE hiatus (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns' WWE status is one of the most crucial discussion topics amongst wrestling fans today. Per reports, The Tribal Chief is no longer being advertised for WWE TV tapings and house shows for July and August.

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter commented on Reigns' WWE schedule and speculated on the reasons behind the world champion's expected absence.

While Roman could still show up for the company's premium live events, Bill Apter believes that the top WWE star can afford to give house shows a miss in favor of spending some time with his wife and children. The veteran journalist noted that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion doesn't even need to compete at smaller live events over the summer.

Here's what Apter revealed on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story:

"What I think this is, is the family heritage of the entire Samoan clan. Roman's got children, and I think he wants some time off, and this is just what my feeling is, that he wants some time off to be with his family, his wife and his children, and the rest of the family, and he needs some of the Summer months off to do this, and of course, he should be on the Premium Event. Sure, but to show up in a spot show in a small town where they might throw 1800 people, but it may not really pay for him to take time off from his family to do so many of those. That's my opinion." [4:22 - 5:25]

Bill Apter explains how Roman Reigns can still be involved with weekly WWE programming during the summer

The latest update suggests that Roman Reigns might not go on an extended break as he will reportedly be available for TV shows and premium events like Money in the Bank and SummerSlam.

Even if Reigns isn't physically present on RAW or SmackDown, Bill Apter noted that WWE could feature the star through video segments.

Unless WWE has a secret plan for Roman Reigns to drop the unified championship soon, Apter doesn't foresee the star's unavailability to hurt other storylines:

"Well, as you know, by the magic of video, Roman can be on TV every week. Where is he this week? Maybe, 'Where is Roman this week?' Something like this. I don't think they're going to take him off TV. I think, in the worst-case scenario, he won't be at the arenas where TV is being done live, but I think he will still have the presence there unless he pulls something like a Muhammad Ali where he loses the title, and he goes into silence for several months." [5:53 - 6:23]

Roman Reigns' future has become a matter of intense debate online. We're sure you, too, have an opinion regarding the superstar's status and how it might affect his standing as WWE's most valuable asset. Feel free to share them in the comments section below.

