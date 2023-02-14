Wrestling veteran slams Triple H for not booking 32-year old female star properly on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Triple H's booking came under fire once again after the most recent edition of WWE RAW. Former writer Vince Russo believes that the Game should have introduced Raquel Rodriguez properly on the red brand.

Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Natalya took on Carmella, Nikki Cross, and Asuka in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match on the Monday night show. The latter team emerged victorious when Asuka took Liv Morgan down and applied a modified Rings of Saturn stretch for the submission victory.

All six women involved in this match will be in action at the Elimination Chamber inside the titular match. The winner will receive a WWE Raw Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 39 against Bianca Belair.

On Sportskeeda's YouTube show Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo criticized the fact that Raquel Rodriguez wasn't given a proper introduction on RAW despite being a SmackDown superstar:

"I do wanna point this out again, when they cut the promo in the back with Liv, Natalya, and here’s who I have, Liv/Natalya/who is the third party? I don’t watch Smackdown, Raquel Rodriguez has been on RAW maybe twice. You’ve got to tell me who this is, you can’t assume I’m watching all your programming," Vince Russo said. (1:08:40 – 1:09:30)

Vince Russo wasn't happy with how Triple H booked Mustafa Ali on WWE RAW

Mustafa Ali was destroyed by Bronson Reed on WWE RAW. During the match, the Australian star tossed Ali onto chairs in the timekeeper's area.

Vince Russo felt that the former Retribution member should have sold the spot better:

"This is the agent of the match. This is not Ali. I doubt he’s laying out his own matches. I don’t think he’s got that kind of stroke. Bro, who’s this guy, Bronson Reed? Reed throws Ali in the chairs, looks like he killed him, and I’m saying bro, that had to hurt. Those chairs are not worked, he did not know how he was gonna land, that had to hurt. They came back and he no sold it. How did he not get counted out after that? You just killed Bronson Reed. You just killed the dude. A 160-pound guy wouldn't be able to come back after that." [1:12:00 - 1:13:30]

Bronson Reed will wrestle in the United States Championship Elimination Chamber match in Montreal. He will take on Austin Theory, Montez Ford, Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, and Damien Priest.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the video and give an h/t to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes