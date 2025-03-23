Wrestling veteran slams WWE for burying Gunther before WrestleMania - "They've been booking Gunther 25-75"

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently lashed out at the company for recently mishandling Gunther. The star is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Jey Uso emerged as the ultimate underdog, winning this year's Royal Rumble out of a stacked field. He then chose to face The Ring General for the World Title at The Show of Shows, claiming he had what it took to down The Imperium Leader.

On a recent episode of The Brand, Russo criticized WWE’s booking of the champ heading into 'Mania season. He noted that The Ring General was not being portrayed as a dominant heel making the match seem insignificant. The veteran writer felt this booking hurt the star's credibility before the big event.

Ad

Trending

"Going into WrestleMania, they've been absolutely burying Gunther. So quite frankly that match means absolutely nothing. Gunther is not a killer heel. He's not been slaying people going into WrestleMania. And bro, they haven't even been booking Gunther 50-50. They've been booking Gunther 25-75. And Gunther's getting the 25 and this is your champion." [From 18:28 - 19:01]

Ad

Check out the video below:

Ad

Gunther faced former WWE Champion CM Punk recently

WWE is currently touring across major cities in Europe. This tour ahead of WrestleMania includes live events and TV tapings for RAW and SmackDown.

This weekend, the action rolled into Belfast where The Austrian Anomaly faced CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship in a live event. The two stars put on a thriller for the fans in attendance.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The match ended in a double count-out leading to the title not changing hands. A clip on WWE's social media handles showed Punk taking a stiff chop from the champion during the matchup.

With WrestleMania just a few weeks away, The Ring General will have to focus his attention on Jey Uso, who has been on the rise since winning the Rumble match earlier this year.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit Vince Russo's The Brand podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE