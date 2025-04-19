Wrestling veteran speaks out on Triple H's creative control in WWE (Exclusive)

Triple H succeeded Vince McMahon as WWE's head booker almost three years ago. The Game has since overseen some of the biggest and most successful storylines in company history.
During the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Dutch Mantell talked about the scope of Triple H's creative control in WWE, arguing Levesque may give the final go-ahead, but he does not necessarily come up with weekly angles.
"In the end he doesn't come up with those everyday angles and stuff... that's creative's job. Well, I think he's got a hell of a lot of things to do backstage (other than coming up with angles), I mean, really delving into exactly what they're going to do. But they've got all week to do it anyway," he said.
He continued:
Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE
"But anyway, the business has changed from just 10 years ago. I mean, masterfully changed. I don't think in a good way because I think some of these guys do the moves they do; they'll do a front row to a clothesline. Why in the hell would you do that? It doesn't make sense." [From 22:02 onwards]
Triple H headlined the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 following SmackDown on April 18. The former 14-time World Champion was inducted by his best friend and fellow company executive, Shawn Michaels.
Levesque's Hall of Fame speech featured a shoutout to his mentors and legends of the business. WWE's Chief Content Officer mentioned a medical incident involving Terry Taylor as well. Elsewhere during the ceremony, The Cerebral Assassin paid an emotional tribute to Dusty Rhodes.
Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.