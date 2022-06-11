"I haven't seen her do anything" – Wrestling veteran speculates on how WWE President Nick Khan looks at wrestling now (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter speculated about Nick Khan's mindset of the wrestling business after Paige announced she's leaving WWE soon.

In a recent Twitter post, the Anti-Diva announced that she'd depart from the company on July 7. She has been under contract with WWE for a little over a decade, and during her tenure, she held the NXT Women's Title once and the Divas Championship twice.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story, Apter commented on Paige leaving the company and how WWE President Nick Khan perceives the industry and wrestlers today:

"I haven't seen her do anything. With the new man in charge, Nick Khan, I think he looks at everything as a business move. 'Oh we're gonna use her to do this, and if she can't do it, we have to move on.'" (from 5:55 to 6:10)

Bill Apter on how Paige could fit in the AEW women's division

The Anti-Diva was a major star in WWE. She had to retire from in-ring competition due to injury. After her retirement, Paige served as the General Manager of SmackDown.

Bill Apter commented on Paige possibly going to AEW, saying there's no need to remove anyone from the roster to make room for her:

"You don't have to bump anybody. Just give somebody off maybe for a few weeks and just regenerate what you're going to do with the women. I want to make it clear what I said before, AEW has a great women's division but I don't see the fans invested in it as much as they should other than Dr. Britt Baker or one of the international stars or the emergence of Athena." (from 11:25 to 12:05)

Paige will be a big star in whichever wrestling company she joins, even if just a managerial role. It'll be interesting to see what she does next after her departure.

