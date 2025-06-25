Wrestling veteran stunned by WWE fans' bizarre reaction to heel Seth Rollins: "They still sang with him" (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on fan reaction to Seth Rollins. The star turned heel at WrestleMania and aligned himself with Paul Heyman.

Rollins has been on a roll since turning heel in April. The star has employed Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed as muscle to help him maintain dominance over the RAW roster. The Visionary appears unstoppable and is currently the holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase.

This week on the UnSKripted podcast with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Bill was confused by fan reaction to Seth. He detailed that the WWE Universe was happy to sing his song for ten minutes before he even said a word. The veteran journalist noted that fan reaction changed immediately when Rollins started berating them.

"The fans seemed very confused about Seth Rollins. They couldn't wait to sing for ten minutes with Seth Rollins. That ate up a lot of time, but they couldn't wait to sing with him until he kind of started being nasty to them, and then, they still sang with him." [From 21:10 onwards]

Rollins hyped Bron Breakker before his match against Penta. After Bron won the match, the Visionary confronted Penta and mocked the luchador for his loss.

