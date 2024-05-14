Wrestling veteran takes issue with the way WWE booked Shayna Baszler on Monday Night RAW (Exclusive)

It was a tough night for Shayna Baszler and her associate Zoey Stark this week on WWE RAW as they both lost their Queen of the Ring matches. Former WWE head writer Vince Russo reviewed the action on the show and questioned the booking.

Baszler was in a tough fight against Damage CTRL member IYO SKY in the quarterfinals of the Queen of the Ring tournament. Baszler looked to get IYO in the Kirifuda Clutch but the Genius of the Sky hit the Moonsault on her opponent for the win. On the other hand, Zoey also lost her match to Lyra Valkyria after she hit the Nightwing on Stark.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo felt that WWE was mishandling Baszler and Stark by booking them the same way. He recalled when the two women started having a good run before it fizzled out.

"It's funny bro because it seems like Shayna Baszler and whos's her partner, Zoey Stark, they're both getting the same, exact treatment. They put them together, they put them on a run for three weeks, remember that, bro? And now, I swear to God, they're booking these two women the same, exact way, both of them." [16:38 onwards]

Despite the losses this week on RAW, Shayna, and Zoey continue to remain a formidable force on the RAW roster.

It will be interesting to see if WWE shakes things up and starts booking Shyna and Zoey strongly in the coming weeks.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

