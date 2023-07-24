Wrestling veteran takes a shot at fans for criticizing Twitter X change; compares with WWE altering Gunther’s name

WCW veteran Glenn Gilbertti (aka Disco Inferno) has fired shots at fans for unnecessarily criticizing Twitter's rebranding. He cited the example of WWE changing Gunther's name in the past to explain his viewpoint.

In 2022, the Stamford-based promotion changed the current Intercontinental Champion's in-ring name to Gunther. Before the alteration, he was known as WALTER in NXT and NXT UK.

The Austrian Superstar had a dominant NXT UK Championship reign, holding the title for 870 days. However, towards the end of his run on WWE's third brand and before his SmackDown debut, the company changed his name to Gunther.

The name change did not sit well with viewers, who were displeased by the Stamford-based company's decision. Following his main roster move, The Ring General became extremely popular among fans, thanks to his remarkable work inside the squared circle. The WWE Universe has now embraced the change, as the Imperium leader has been the Intercontinental Champion for over 400 days.

Since Elon Musk announced that the letter X would replace Twitter's beloved blue bird logo, fans have shared varied reactions on the internet. Meanwhile, Disco Inferno addressed the people who were annoyed by the development.

The WCW veteran mentioned that some fans only complain about changes for a few days until it's no longer a big deal, citing the WWE Universe's reaction to The Ring General's name change as an example.

"The Twitter/X has the same vibe as Walter/Gunther... people immediately complain for the hell of it until a few days later when it's not a big deal anymore," Inferno wrote.

Glenn Gilbertti's recent tweet about the Twitter X change

Check out his tweet here.

Gunther believes Ludwig Kaiser deserves to win gold in WWE

The Imperium leader has had a stellar run as the Intercontinental Champion since last year. Following his main roster debut, he has worked closely with Ludwig Kaiser on SmackDown and RAW.

In an interview with Contralona, Gunther was asked to name a European wrestler who deserved to win a title in the Stamford-based company. He replied that Kaiser had performed well in recent months despite not being handed any significant opportunities. The Ring General believes his stablemate could secure a championship soon.

Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci have been loyal to the Imperium leader for years. However, on an episode of SmackDown, The Ring General snapped at Vinci, teasing potential differences between the faction members.

What do you think of Disco Inferno's comments? Sound off in the comments section below.