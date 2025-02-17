Wrestling veteran thanks Triple H and Stephanie McMahon for WWE's partnership with TNA (Exclusive)

WWE recently announced its partnership with TNA Wrestling. A veteran has thanked Triple H and Stephanie McMahon for this partnership.

Ad

SoCal Val is the latest to comment on WWE's partnership with TNA. After working together for most of 2024, World Wrestling Entertainment officially announced its partnership with TNA Wrestling, allowing both promotions to share talent on each other's shows. Fans already saw glimpses of this partnership when Joe Hendry appeared in the 2025 Royal Rumble. Since this announcement, numerous fans and critics have shared their thoughts on it.

During a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, TNA legend SoCal Val discussed the partnership between the two companies and said it's about time both promotions began working together.

Ad

Trending

"I will definitely put it into the easiest phrase, 'It's about time.' It's a very different time now than when I had left TNA and was kind of talking with WWE, and I don't think it was frowned upon per se but it was certainly something that didn't seem attainable."

She also thanked WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and Stephanie McMahon for making this deal a possibility.

Ad

"And so, I'd like to think it's maybe the Triple H's regime or I'm not sure who to thank, my personal Jesus Stephanie McMahon whoever is in charge to make this decision to open it up to TNA who has been providing amazing talent for years during the women's revolution and things like that. I just love that there's a synergy there, and everyone's getting along. We're working together. Finally! So, thank you, WWE, thank you TNA. It's about time." [0:25 - 1:14]

Ad

Watch the full video below:

Ad

Triple H recently received a huge accomplishment

Triple H had a legendary career as an in-ring performer before taking over creative control of WWE. At the peak of his career, he was unstoppable in the ring and won multiple World Titles. Recently, The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels announced that The Game would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year as a solo act.

Ad

After the announcement, The Cerebral Assassin received an honor as the State of Connecticut gave him the General Assembly Official Citation in recognition of his Hall of Fame induction. The Game also took to social media to react to this milestone.

"An honor to receive…Thank you to all in the Connecticut State Assembly for the recognition and the excitement around this year’s #WrestleMania."

Ad

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

It will be interesting to see all the cross-branded opportunities that will arise out of WWE's partnership with TNA.

If you used any of the quotes from the first half of the article, then link back to the original source with an H/T to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback