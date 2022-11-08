Wrestling veteran throws shade at Roman Reigns; feels former WWE champion has a more interesting storyline (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently praised Bray Wyatt's current storyline in the company and said The Eater of Worlds is writing his own story.

Bray Wyatt returned to the company at Extreme Rules last month. Since then, the former WWE Champion has been sharing his state of mind with fans through passionate promos in a compelling storyline that has also introduced a new character, Uncle Howdy.

On this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that Wyatt was the only highlight of WWE programming over the last few weeks. He detailed that Roman Reigns' run at the top of the card was over two years old at this point and didn't carry the same intrigue anymore.

"Outside of Bray there's nothing I like in that entire company, I mean nothing. The Reigns thing is freaking old. Okay, I got it. Heyman holding the belt above his head. The only thing I like on this show is Bray and it's just funny because Bray is writing his own story. So that's probably why this is the only thing that has any amount of my interest because Triple H ain't controlling this. Outside of that, I don't know what do you people care about. What do people watch in this show?" [From 10:40 - 11:27]

Uncle Howdy threatened Bray Wyatt at WWE Crown Jewel

The Eater of Worlds was at Crown Jewel to address the WWE Universe with a fiery promo.

He addressed his family's legacy and detailed how he wanted to remove the mask he was hiding behind. The former champion reintroduced himself as Bray Wyatt and claimed to be the author of his own story.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Uncle Howdy has advice for Bray Wyatt Uncle Howdy has advice for Bray Wyatt 👀 https://t.co/Fsm7f2fqUc

However, he was interrupted by the cold voice of Uncle Howdy on the titantron. The mysterious character advised Wyatt to give in and not take off the mask. This angle had fans talking and looking for answers.

