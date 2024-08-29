Wrestling veteran has a tough time picking the better star between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently spoke about Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The two stars have been pillars of the company, occupying prominent positions on the roster.

Cody returned to WWE back in 2022 at WrestleMania. His first match was against Rollins. The two men went on to have a trilogy of matches that culminated in a Hell in a Cell encounter. Both stars have found their paths intertwined several times, with The Visionary helping Rhodes defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

In a recent clip from Keepin' IT 100, Konnan mentioned it was hard to pick who the better star was. He pointed out that both were great workers, despite having some subtle differences in their working styles.

"How do you pick between those two? Little bit different style but they're both great workers." [1:42 - 1:48]

Disco Inferno also spoke about Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes

During the same show, former WCW wrestler Disco Inferno also shared his thoughts on the two megastars. He felt that WWE booked both of them similarly. Disco too couldn't pick one star as superior to the other.

"I would call that a tie. It is a tough call. Both of them, in ring are comparable. Like I wouldn't say one's superior than the other one. They both fill a lot of TV time doing the exact same things, like in-ring interviews. They do the same job basically. They're just different characters. I would call it a tie." [1:09 - 1:38]

Seth was recently written off TV after an attack from Bronson Reed on the RAW after SummerSlam. Cody Rhodes, however, has to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against his friend Kevin Owens.

It will be interesting to see how Cody Rhodes deals with the KO challenge at Bash in Berlin.

