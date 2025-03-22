Wrestling veteran urges WWE to find the next big influencer to challenge Logan Paul in a must-see matchup (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about getting a fresh opponent for Logan Paul. The social media icon has emerged as a megastar for the company.

The Maverick has become a major crowd-puller for WWE. The star has had memorable matches against Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns, LA Knight, and more. He also had one stint with the United States Championship.

During the latest Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo podcast, the former head writer suggested that WWE should find a rising young influencer to face Logan Paul. He felt a social media icon in the ring with Paul could generate much buzz and create a fresh dynamic. Vince felt this could help WWE avoid repetitive matchups between Logan and other stars.

"Here's what you really need to do. You need to find the current hot younger influencer. That's what you need to find. You need to find the new Logan Paul. Because if put him in there against a wrestler, that's what we're gonna get every single time. However, if you put him in there with somebody that, you know, their social media numbers challenge his, they're younger, they're athletic, you could perhaps train them the same exact way [as Paul]. Now all of a sudden Logan Paul is the babyface. If you put him against a wrestler, it's gonna be the same story every single time." [From 3:17 onwards]

The Maverick is currently in a feud with AJ Styles. The two stars have had several confrontations over the last few weeks and could be heading for a collision at WrestleMania.

