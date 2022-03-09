"I think it's greed" - Wrestling veteran Vince Russo explains how WWE's mindset regarding WrestleMania has changed over the years (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has given his thoughts on WWE turning WrestleMania into a two-night event. The veteran believes the decision was purely based on greed.

Russo stated that if this was the Attitude Era, WWE could've had 12 marquee matches, because there was no lack of stars back then. However, the former WCW Heavyweight Champion certainly isn't a fan of the company stretching the event the way it has.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo stated the following in regards to WrestleMania:

"I think its greed, it's one hundred percent greed bro,'' said Russo. ''Bro, I hate to say this, if this is the Attitude Era and we've got star after star after star... And you literally could have 12 marquee matches, that's one thing but the way they're stretching this thing out with some of these matches." [1:12:00 onwards]

Vince Russo gave his take on fans flying in from all around the world for WrestleMania

In continuation of the same topic, Vince Russo claimed that WrestleMania was the one big show where fans from all across the world flew in to watch the live show. But that isn't the case anymore, Russo believes we are now living in a completely different time period.

Russo thinks WWE needed to make a few adjustments in regards to WrestleMania but didn't do so. Here's what he added:

"And bro listen, WrestleMania used to be a thing where people flew in from all over the world, didn't matter what the card was. Bro people aren't flying from all over the world anymore. We're living in a different world now bro. This is a different time, you're not just gonna hop on a plane and go across the country, like you may have done five years ago. So I think there needed to be an adjustment made and I think they didn't make an adjustment" - added Russo. [1:12:33-1:13:08]

WrestleMania 38 will take place on the 2nd and 3rd of April 2022. The show will be hosted at the AT&T Stadium in Texas.

