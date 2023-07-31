Wrestling veteran wants fans to "boycott" WWE for using stolen nickname on Dominik Mysterio (Exclusive)

Dominik Mysterio has been on top of the world as he has become a key figure of the Judgment Day - a faction that is growing in power and status. However, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell urged WWE fans to "boycott" them for stealing his nickname.

As you may know, Dominik now has the "Dirty" nickname added, and since then, he has gone on a tear to become the NXT North American Champion. However, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell, who was once known as "Dirty" Dutch Mantell, told Smack Talk host SP3 that WWE is ripping him off.

He urged fans to "boycott" WWE by not watching their shows until the next pay-per-view, aka premium live events:

"The 'Dirty', don't forget that - that was my addition to it. And I think the [WWE] fans...I want everybody listening to this to go to WWE.com and voice your displeasure for ripping me off and my name and tell them that you'll never watch a WWE pay-per-view again until the next one!" (6:30-7:00)

You can watch the full video below:

"Dirty" Dominik Mysterio retained the NXT North American Title at The Great American Bash

Dominik Mysterio made history by becoming the first man to technically headline RAW, SmackDown, and NXT all in the same week.

On NXT, Mustafa Ali emerged to challenge him for the North American Title, as did the previous champion Wes Lee.

At the Great American Bash, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio won in the most un-clean way possible to retain the NXT North American Championship. Even WWE legend Shawn Michaels was angry backstage, telling Dom Dom that his father should have spanked him when he was little.

Rhea Ripley didn't seem to care as she simply shoved Michaels away, albeit lightly.

