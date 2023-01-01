Wrestling veteran wants RAW Superstar to call out Triple H for wiping Vince McMahon's name from WWE (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently pitched a storyline where United States Champion Austin Theory should confront Triple H for wiping Vince McMahon's name from WWE.

Theory is one of WWE's most promising young talents, who has seen a topsy-turvy journey on the main roster. While his Money in the Bank win last year indicated big things to come for him, he instead went on a losing spree.

He also lost his briefcase due to a failed cash-in on then-United States Champion Seth Rollins. However, Austin Theory returned to form, winning the title in a three-way match against Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series 2022.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo pitched an idea for Austin Theory to first eliminate and destroy X-Pac in the Men's Royal Rumble Match later this month. Following this, Russo added that Theory must call out Triple H and boast about assaulting his best friend.

"Bro, you can add even another level to that. Let Theory not only eliminate him but let Theory get big time. Like they are stretching him out the whole nine yards and then have Theory cut a promo on Hunter. 'I made it personal, bro. That's your little buddy, that's your little Gilligan because you know why? Because you made it personal with me."

Russo stated that the United States Champion should then accuse The Game of being jealous of him getting close to Vince McMahon and wiping the former chairman's name from WWE. The wrestling veteran explained that Theory's actions would be an act of revenge against the injustices committed by Triple H.

"You couldn't stand the fact that I was the shining light to your father-in-law and wanted to do everything to wipe Vince's name. So, you took it out on me. Well, guess what bro? Your buddies laying in a hospital.' Go there, bro!" said Vince Russo. (13:55 - 14:40)

Austin Theory is currently feuding with Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

Though Vince Russo's pitch is undoubtedly intriguing, it's merely fantasy booking at this point. Austin Theory has adopted a much more serious avatar since dropping his Money in the Bank briefcase, which resulted in being rewarded with a United States Championship win. However, Seth Rollins has his sights set on capturing the title back from Theory on WWE RAW's January 2nd episode.

Regardless of the outcome, fans can expect an excellent back-and-forth encounter between Rollins and Theory. Considering Austin Theory only recently won the gold, there's little chance of dropping it so soon as it could hurt his momentum.

What do you make of Vince Russo's pitch? Do you see Austin Theory kickstarting a feud with Triple H in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

